Wrexham's Stok Racecourse is the oldest international football venue still in use

Wales will host the Uefa European Under-19 men's finals in 2026.

The games will be played at five venues across north Wales and means automatic qualification for the Welsh youngsters.

The decision was made by Uefa's executive committee and has delighted Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney.

"It's absolutely brilliant for Wales and for football here," Mooney said. "It gives us something for all our staff to aim for as well."

Games will be played at Nantporth in Bangor, Denbigh Town's Central Park, the 4 Crosses Arena in Colwyn Bay, Deeside Stdium in Connah's Quay and Wrecham's Stok Racecourse, which will stage the final.

Wales previously hosted the women's Under-19s finals in 2013

"We were really delighted our under-17s qualified for the first time in 41 years for the European Championships in Hungary.

"We have some really good young players coming through which means the future is bright here but to host one means you qualify to play in the U19 tournament."

The staging of the competition will coincide with Welsh football's governing body celebrating the 150th anniversary of its formation in Wrexham.

Mooney says it was appropriate the event should be staged in north Wales.

"It was something we thought about, what is the right thing to do especially with the FAW being founded up in north Wales 150 years ago.

"We are really happy to be going back there.

"Obviously we have seen with the success of Wrexham which is quite a phenomenal, it's fantastic, to be part of that as well. We have our men's national team going there very soon to play against Gibraltar which will be a great celebration of Welsh football."

Speaking at the Cardiff City Stadium, Mooney added: "We have brought so much joy here to Cardiff and to south Wales with the national team. The fact we can bring that north which is fantastic."

Preparation for the Euro under-19s tournament will also include liaising with the FAW's strategic partners, the Urdd youth organisation and schools to ensure maximum profile and a legacy for the event.

Wales are also part of a UK and Ireland bid to host the senior European Championships in 2028, with a decision due to be made by the UEFA executive on 10 October.

Mooney revealed the FAW are now opting for looking to secure tournaments, rather than bidding for one-off prestige European finals.

Cardiff hosted the men's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus in 2017, as well as the women's final between Lyon and Paris St Germain.

The Cardiff City Stadium also staged the 2013 European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Seville.

Mooney said: "As the board of the FAW , we have to look at what brings the greatest legacy. There are trade-offs in everything you do in life.

"Hopefully the Euro 2028 bid works out well and we can have multiple, many matches here for the European Championships that would bring a lot more return on investment. That is a terrible term, but it its true on this one.

"It brings a lot more to the exchequer which is looking to bring in more tourism and economic activity. The Welsh government are naturally more supportive and the Cardiff council have been very supportive in terms of our European Championship bid.

" Everyone does a return and investment model and its clear hosting multiple international matches here in Cymru would be a better return for us."