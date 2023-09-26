Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Members of Maddy Cusack's family laid a wreath in the centre circle prior to Sheffield United's Premier League match against Newcastle United

Sheffield United's Women's Championship game against Crystal Palace on Saturday has been postponed following the death of player Maddy Cusack.

Blades midfielder Cusack died last week aged 27.

The Blades said that they "asked for the game to be postponed following the recent devastating news".

Players and fans paid tribute to Cusack before the United men's team's 8-0 Premier League defeat by Newcastle on Sunday.

Cusack had been at the club since 2019 and became the first player to reach 100 appearances for the women's team last season, as well as working in the club's marketing department.

In a statement of their own, Palace said: "The thoughts and condolences of everybody at the club are with Maddy's friends, family, team-mates and colleagues."

In a statement announcing her death on Thursday, the Blades said they were "devastated" while on Friday, men's manager Paul Heckingbottom said Cusack was a "big part of everything" at the club.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious.