Gethin Jones scored Bolton's fourth before half-time in the 8-1 victory over Manchester United's under-21s

Bolton enjoyed a memorable night as they hammered Manchester United under-21s 8-1 in the EFL Trophy.

It was the first time the League One side had scored eight goals in a game for 40 years.

Elsewhere, there were also defeats for Manchester City and Everton's under-21s, against Barnsley and Burton respectively.

Chelsea's youngsters needed penalties to get past League One Northampton with the game ending 2-2 in normal time.

Bolton began brightly at home to their local rivals and never looked back.

Dan Nlundulu broke the deadlock on 19 minutes from Josh Sheehan's pass and the latter made it 2-0 three minutes later after a one-two with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Another quickfire double made it 4-0 at the break as Sheehan grabbed his second on 38 minutes with a blockbuster into the top corner from the edge of the box and Gethin Jones added a fourth four minutes before the break.

Nlundulu fired home the fifth three minutes after the turnaround before Bodvarsson made it six after being played through by Will Forrester.

Though Omari Forson pulled one back for United, Nelson Khumbeni and Luke Matheson scored their first goals for the Trotters in the closing stages on a historic night for the club as they scored eight for the first time since a Division Three match with Walsall in September 1983.

Michael Golding made it 2-2 in the 36th minute with Chelsea under-21s eventually triumphing on penalties

Barnsley overcame Man City's under-21s 3-1 to ensure their progress from Group F.

Conor McCarthy and Jon Russell scored within five first-half minutes to put the Tykes in front but William Dickson halved the deficit two minutes before the interval.

The win was sealed by another header from Emmaisa Nzondo 11 minutes from time

Burton defeated Everton under-21s 2-0, with Mason Bennett putting the Brewers ahead with a curling shot after eight minutes and Deji Oshilaja doubling the advantage with a header on 20 minutes.

Chelsea took the lead in a pulsating first half against Northampton, with Ronnie Stutter scoring after 11 minutes, but two goals in as many minutes from Shaun McWilliams and Tyreece Simpson turned the tie on its head midway through the first half.

Michael Golding levelled nine minutes before the break and after a goalless second half the Blues edged the penalty shootout 4-3 with goalkeeper Eddie Beach saving Harvey Lintott's spot-kick.