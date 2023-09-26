Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gemma Grainger signed a new contract running until 2027 last January

Gemma Grainger insisted Wales can compete with the top sides in women's international football despite their 5-1 Nations League defeat by Denmark.

Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as the clinical Danes sealed a comprehensive win in Cardiff.

But Grainger says the heaviest defeat of her two-and-a-half-year reign has not affected belief in her Wales side.

"I know what the highest level is and I know that we are capable of being at that level," she said.

"We've played against the 12th-ranked team in the world and we're 29th and the gap in the ranking is clear.

"I don't think there was a huge gap on the pitch. Goals have affected the game."

Wales are competing in the top tier of the inaugural Nations League courtesy of their progress under Grainger, who led them to World Cup play-off final defeat against Switzerland 12 months ago.

The loss to Denmark followed a frustrating defeat in Iceland in Wales' Nations League opener on Friday, while they are yet to face Germany, the group's top seeds.

Wales must finish third or better in the group in order to avoid relegation to League B.

"We are in League A and I want to be in League A," Grainger added.

"I don't want us to lose but I want to have these nights because ultimately these are the nights that are going to create conversation and stretch us.

"These are the nights that are going to take us closer to where we want to be.

"The level we want to play at, our players need to feel that level consistently and that's what these games are going to bring us."

Grainger's ultimate goal is to lead Wales to a first major tournament.

Ever since the World Cup near miss, she has been bullish about Wales' prospects of reaching Euro 2025 - and says the demanding Nations League group will improve their chances of qualifying.

"Denmark played their strongest team and some of the best football I've seen from them and we made them play that football," Grainger added.

"We're not a top-12 team but we've got to stay focused on taking everything out of our games.

"I want our performances to get better and we know what we need to stay in League A. We know what we need to finish in third place and I'm very focused on that and performing in every game."