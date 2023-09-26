Sarah McFadden, with her daugher Harper by her side, was presented with her 100th cap before kick-off

"On my 50th I didn't get a win, on my 75th I probably didn't get a win so to get one on the big one - the 100th - that is what it is all about."

Northern Ireland's win over Albania at Seaview might have been a pretty forgettable 90 minutes, but it is a night that Sarah McFadden will always remember.

The defender celebrated winning her 100th cap with a captain's performance in the Women's Nations League - both on and off the pitch.

McFadden has been a constant in Northern Ireland's team, as she evolved from a young striker in 2005 to a tough centre-back that led Northern Ireland out at the Euros.

Despite being 36, she is playing the best football of her career and her game seems to lift an extra level whenever she pulls on the green shirt.

"It's absolutely incredible. Even better now that we have got the win," said McFadden.

"It's been very emotional over the last couple of weeks. It's such a big thing for me to get to this moment.

"The last 10 days it has been getting so close and I've been so stressed and anxious that I [might] get injured. When you get something so close that you want so badly it puts you on the edge. I'm really happy and relieved.

"For us as a group, we needed to win to push on in the Nations League and that's all I cared about today.

"Whether I played or not, I really wanted us to win."

McFadden becomes the third woman to hit a century of appearances for Northern Ireland after Ashley Hutton and Julie Nelson achieved the feat.

"They are two of my best friends and Ashley was a bridesmaid at my wedding," she added.

"Together we have been through a lot of tough times but we have also had some amazing times over the past few years. I'm proud to be joining them two."

McFadden celebrated her landmark appearance with her family after the match

Given she made her debut in 2005, it is perhaps surprising that McFadden has not hit the tally before now but injuries and taking time away after the birth of her daughter, Harper, have delayed the landmark.

There was a special moment in camp when Harper and Damian, McFadden's husband, travelled unannounced to the team hotel and her daughter had one more surprise for her mum as she was the mascot for the game.

McFadden, with Harper by her side, was presented her 100th cap before kick-off and the Durham defender admits it made the whole evening more special.

After the match, McFadden spent time with her parents and her family, who had all come to Belfast to watch her landmark appearance.

"I loved coming out with Harper and she was so happy, and that is what it is all about," she added.

"I've known nothing for the last week. Whenever I saw her at the bottom of the steps I was like, 'ah, he's been hiding everything'.

"Damian, my husband, hasn't been talking. Yesterday he pretended he was sick but he arrived at the hotel. It's nice to have those surprises and it shows people care about you.

"They see everything. Nobody else sees what you go through every single day. There are a lot of sacrifices to play for your country.

"It's nice we can share it and they can be proud of you. All the birthdays I've missed, all those weddings I've missed just to play for your country.

"When it comes to nights like this you can look around and they can see why I missed that and that's why I never got to that. They are so proud of me."

'I can't believe that worked'

While McFadden led the team out at Seaview, it was an act of generosity that stood out. McFadden gave the armband to Lauren Wade at half-time as she celebrated her 50th cap, and the winger went on to score the winning goal at Seaview.

She jokes it was an assist for Wade's winner, but in all seriousness it was a remarkable act of leadership that not all players would be willing to do.

McFadden may be as tough a footballer as they come, but away from the pitch she is the team's gentle giant and is always looking out for her team-mates.

"She is a massive part of our history and a massive part of why we got to the Euros, but she is an unsung hero," McFadden said about Wade.

"Within the camp I am happy to build anybody up and when you've got that armband there is a lot more pride.

"In this game we really needed one of our forwards to step up and that's one of the reasons I gave it to Wader.

"I told her there was magic in that band tonight and when she put it away I was like, 'I can't believe that worked'.

"In our wee country we don't have 100s of amazing players, but we do have 20 or 30 amazing players and on our day we can do anything."

The win over Albania was Northern Ireland's first under new manager Tanya Oxtoby and McFadden says she is excited to build for the future and aim for another major tournament.

"Even on the first day, I said to everyone in the camp that I wish I was five years younger," she said.

"It was the same the first day with Kenny [Shiels, former manager], I wished I was five years younger.

"There is so much going forward now. We've loads to look forward to with Tanya and loads to build upon. Our wee country is going to grow and grow.

"I want to be a part of that from now as long as I can keep playing. The kids growing up, they have now got a really good manager in place - someone who can build us up and get us to where we need to be."