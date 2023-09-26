Northern Ireland winger Lauren Wade said she "couldn't have had an easier finish" for her winning goal against Albania in the Women's Nations League.

Wade reacted quickest to score on 57 minutes to secure Tanya Oxtoby's first win as NI boss.

It was a moment to savour for Wade, who won her 50th cap at Seaview.

"As a player you want to make an impact on the game and obviously to do it on my 50th cap, is a dream come true," she said.

"I couldn't have had an easier finish and I'm just so glad it went in the back of the net."

'We always believed we would win the game'

The Reading forward was also surprised to receive the captain's armband for the second half of the contest, and praised Sarah McFadden for passing on the honour after the Durham defender led the team out on her 100th appearance for Northern Ireland.

"I didn't know [she was going to be captain for the second half] and that is how much of a special person Mac [Sarah McFadden] is."

"I never thought I would get to 50 caps, it is amazing," admitted the 29-year old.

"To represent Northern Ireland is a dream. It's good to get the goal but more importantly to get the three points."

The win was Northern Ireland's first in Group B1 after they lost their Nations League opener 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Wade believes it was the perfect response to the Dublin defeat as Northern Ireland controlled proceedings in north Belfast, with Albania goalkeeper Viona Rexhepi producing a number of saves to keep the game at 1-0.

"We're proud, obviously it is a new system and a new style of play, and I thought we dominated the game. The chances were there, we took one and we are very pleased."

She continued: "We always believed we would win the game, we had to be patient and not rush things.

"At half-time we talked about what we needed to fix and we came out in the second half and dominated the game."

'We just want to keep building'

McFadden won her 100th Northern Ireland cap and Wade her 50th against Albania

Oxtoby made six changes to the side which started at the Aviva at the weekend, with Wade one of those who came into the starting team and impressed.

She believes that Northern Ireland's squad depth is crucial, especially in the Nations League with such a tight turnaround of games.

"That is what the squad is about, anyone could play and put in that performance. It is probably a dream for any manager to have that depth. This squad has always had that and it is great."

Northern Ireland are now second in the group, three points behind leaders the Republic, who beat Hungary 4-0 on Tuesday in Budapest.

They have a home and away double-header against Hungary to come in October and Wade is hopeful that Northern Ireland can build on the Albania win.

"This is a new journey and the games are going to come thick and fast. We just want to keep building on each performance and that is what we hope to do."