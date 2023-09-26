Close menu
Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca2BarcelonaBarcelona2

Mallorca 2-2 Barcelona: Fermin Lopez's first Barca goal maintains unbeaten start to season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fermin Lopez scoring for Barcelona
Fermin Lopez joined Barcelona's academy in 2016

La Liga leaders Barcelona twice came from behind to earn a draw away at Mallorca and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

A mistake from Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen led to Mallorca's first goal as Vedat Muriqi converted from Antonio Sanchez's pass.

Former Leeds United forward Raphinha equalised but Mallorca retook the lead just before half time through Abdon.

But Raphinha set up substitute Fermin Lopez, who scored to secure a point.

It was the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder's first competitive goal for the club and meant Barcelona have won five and drawn two of their opening seven La Liga matches after beginning their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp last week.

Champions Barcelona will lose top spot on Wednesday if second-placed Girona win at Villarreal or if Real Madrid in third beat Las Palmas at home.

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 20GonzálezSubstituted forVan der Heydenat 85'minutes
  • 24Valjent
  • 2NastasicBooked at 61mins
  • 6Arias Copete
  • 15MaffeoSubstituted forCostaat 35'minutes
  • 18SánchezSubstituted forLarinat 62'minutes
  • 12de Almeida Costa
  • 14RodríguezBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMorlanesat 85'minutes
  • 9PratsSubstituted forDarderat 62'minutes
  • 7Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 4Van der Heyden
  • 5Mascarell
  • 8Morlanes
  • 10Darder
  • 11Costa
  • 13Greif
  • 17Larin
  • 19Llabrés
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 25Cuéllar
  • 26Quintanilla
  • 27López

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cancelo
  • 4Araújo
  • 5MartínezSubstituted forKoundéat 78'minutes
  • 3Balde
  • 22Gündogan
  • 18RomeuBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLópezat 64'minutes
  • 6Gavi
  • 11Raphinha
  • 7F TorresSubstituted forLewandowskiat 58'minutes
  • 14João FélixSubstituted forYamalat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Lewandowski
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 15Christensen
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Koundé
  • 26Astralaga
  • 27Yamal
  • 32López
Referee:
Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Attendance:
19,939

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mallorca 2, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mallorca 2, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Siebe Van der Heyden (Mallorca).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Darder following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Siebe Van der Heyden (Mallorca).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lamine Yamal with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Mallorca. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Mallorca. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Siebe Van der Heyden is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Sergi Darder (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Copete (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Manu Morlanes replaces Dani Rodríguez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Siebe Van der Heyden replaces Giovanni González.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona75201881017
2Girona6510167916
3Real Madrid6501116515
4Ath Bilbao6411114713
5Atl Madrid5311135810
6Valencia631296310
7Rayo Vallecano631279-210
8Real Sociedad6231121029
9Cádiz622268-28
10Real Betis6222611-58
11Sevilla621311927
12Osasuna621378-17
13Villarreal6213911-27
14Getafe6213811-37
15Mallorca7133912-36
16Alavés620459-46
17Las Palmas612324-25
18Celta Vigo6114610-44
19Granada6105917-83
20Almería7025818-102
View full Spanish La Liga table

