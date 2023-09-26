Last updated on .From the section Italian Serie A

Victor Osimhen scored the goal to clinch Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years in a 1-1 draw at Udinese last season

Victor Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has threatened to take legal action against Napoli after the club mocked the striker on social media.

Napoli shared a video on their TikTok account showing the striker missing a penalty against Bologna, with a high-pitched voice saying ''gimme penalty please" dubbed over the top.

The post has since been deleted.

"We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor," Calenda wrote on X.

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

"A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news."

Osimhen was seen questioning manager Rudi Garcia when he was taken off in the 86th minute of Sunday's goalless draw against Bologna.

Nigeria international Osimhen joined Napoli for a club-record 81.3m euros in the summer of 2020 and he was integral to helping them win a first Serie A title in 33 years last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

The 24-year-old - who was heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United this summer - has scored three goals in six appearances this campaign.