Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales suffered their heaviest home defeat in 17 years against Denmark

Wales must work "hard and fast to improve" following their humbling 5-1 defeat to Denmark, says record goal-scorer Helen Ward.

Gemma Grainger's side are without a Women's Nations League point after their heaviest loss in six years.

Defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night followed Saturday's 1-0 loss in Iceland.

Former striker Ward has said Wales must get up to speed with life in League A quickly if they to avoid relegation.

"It was a very un-Wales like performance because we're used to seeing Wales being defensively sound," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"We're not used to losing like that and to do so in that manner is really disappointing, the players will really be feeling that.

"But the result reflected the ruthlessness at this level of band A.

"I didn't think the difference between the teams was 5-1, particular after the second half performance. But these top teams are ruthless and Wales didn't take their chances."

Wales are the lowest ranked side in the group and must avoid finishing last to avoid relegation.

Manager Grainger insisted Wales can compete with the top sides in women's international football despite the heaviest defeat of her reign - and the country's biggest since 2017.

Jess Fishlock's stunning 20-yard strike briefly gave hope but Wales have only twice managed to score more than a goal in their last 18 internationals.

"There's clearly plenty to work on at both ends of the pitch, in and out of possession," said Ward, who retired in March having scored 44 goals in 105 games for Wales.

"The next camp (in October) is for games away to Germany and Denmark so it's not going to get any easier, but they're going to have to hard and work fast if they're going to correct what happened.

"That Iceland game at home in December is already feeling really, really important."