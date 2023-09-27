Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands in Utrecht on Tuesday

England captain Millie Bright says "standards may slip" and players will pick up more injuries unless the international schedule is addressed.

Some Lionesses only had six days off after reaching this summer's Women's World Cup final.

They faced Scotland and the Netherlands in the Nations League this week just a month after their loss to Spain.

"As players it's really hard at the moment because nothing's changing. We just have to get on with it," she said.

The Women's Super League returns for the 2023-24 season on Sunday, with Aston Villa hosting Manchester United in the curtain raiser at Villa Park.

"We have to do the best we can, prepare in the best way, perform at the highest levels, get as much rest as possible, where possible, and just be smart in decision making," added Bright.

"I hope it's a subject that is talked about and it's talked about with players so we can express our views.

"We understand not every club and federation is in the same position, so I think everyone just needs to be on the same page so we can move forward in the best way possible for the game.

"Ultimately, we want to give the fans [a show], and we want to play at the best level possible and for the longest amount of time.

"But I do worry that the standards may slip if we keep going the way we're going and there's bound to be more injuries along with that."

In the past 12 months, Women's Super League giants Arsenal have had five players suffer anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

Among them were England internationals Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, as well as Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema.

England's Bright and defender Lucy Bronze both had knee surgery before the World Cup while midfielder Fran Kirby was ruled out of the tournament, also with a knee issue.

On Friday, Arsenal striker Alessia Russo was rested against Scotland as England manager Sarina Wiegman said it was important to "look after players" during a gruelling schedule.

"Knowing now that we're heading into a ridiculous season with very limited time off is crazy - but that seems to be the coming way of the game," said Bright.

The Chelsea defender also urged footballing governing bodies, including Uefa and Fifa, to speak directly with players.

Bright said she was in a "privileged position" because club manager Emma Hayes and England boss Wiegman are both aware of player welfare and listen to the needs of their players.

"I can honestly say for club and country I feel in a really privileged position. But it's not just for myself, one individual, it's about the whole community of the women's game. More needs to be done," added Bright.