England midfielder Georgia Stanway has extended her contract with Bayern Munich until 2026.

The 24-year-old joined the German side in May 2022 after leaving Manchester City.

She has since scored 10 goals from 37 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, who were crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions last season.

"For me it feels like home here, which is very important for me," Stanway said.

