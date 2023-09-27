Georgia Stanway: England midfielder extends Bayern Munich contract until 2026
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has extended her contract with Bayern Munich until 2026.
The 24-year-old joined the German side in May 2022 after leaving Manchester City.
She has since scored 10 goals from 37 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, who were crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions last season.
"For me it feels like home here, which is very important for me," Stanway said.
More to follow.