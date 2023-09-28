Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 30 September

Barry Town United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Despite a first win of the season last Saturday, Barry's defeat at Penybont on Tuesday saw them drop back into the bottom two. Caernarfon also lost in midweek, beaten 3-1 at home by leaders The New Saints and Richard Davies' side are fifth in the table.

Colwyn Bay v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Both sides are without wins in their last two games with Met looking to complete the double over the Bay after Sam Jones' goal gave The Archers a 1-0 win at Cyncoed in August. Bay are ninth in the table with Met two places above them in seventh.

Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: County were denied victory late on at Cardiff Met on Tuesday and are just one point above the bottom two. Aberystwyth finally secured their first league win of the season on Wednesday evening, when they won 1-0 at Bala - although Anthony Williams' side remain bottom of the table.

Newtown v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Newtown extended their winning run to six games with victory at Pontypridd in midweek to see them up to fourth in the table while Bala's surprise 1-0 loss at home to bottom side Aberystwyth was their second successive league defeat and a third consecutive loss in all competitions.

The New Saints v Pontypridd United; 14:30: Saints' win at Caernarfon in midweek was their seventh of the season and sees them maintain their unbeaten start at the top of the table. Eighth placed Pontypridd are without a win in four league games.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Penybont; 17:15 BST: Nomads are two point behind leaders The New Saints have won six games on the bounce. Neil Gibson's side are four points ahead of third placed Penybont, who have won their last three league games.