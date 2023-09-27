Dan Pike: Tranmere Rovers defender signs new contract until end of January
Tranmere Rovers defender Dan Pike has signed a contract extension to keep him with the League Two club until the end of January.
The 21-year-old joined on an initial one-month deal in August and has since made six appearances for the club.
Interim manager Nigel Adkins said his "application" led to the new deal.
"We are pleased for Dan that he has extended the opportunity to keep developing and fight for a longer-term contract," Adkins said.