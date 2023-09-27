Former West Ham trainee Anthony Scully (left) represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level

Portsmouth winger Anthony Scully is having surgery on his injured knee and will likely miss the rest of 2023.

The 24-year-old, who signed with League One Pompey during the summer, made six appearances for the club to kick-start their season but he has not featured since the end of August.

"Scully has a meniscus tear," boss John Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

"We saw positive signs from him in pre-season and he was really diligent over summer to get himself back to fitness.

"It's a real blow."

Scully, who arrived on the south coast from Wigan Athletic on a two-year-contract, picked up the knee injury in pre-season.

Mousinho says they hoped the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international might not need surgery.

"We tried an injection to settle the knee down but unfortunately it hasn't worked," he added.

"He is going to be out for a longer period, it's difficult for him and difficult for the club because we haven't seen the best of Anthony Scully yet.

"But hopefully it won't be long before we see him back on the pitch and it will feel like a new signing.

"I think he is booked in for surgery next week and once that is done we will know a bit more about the extent of the injury."