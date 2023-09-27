Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins scored his second hat-trick for Aston Villa in their 5-0 Europa Conference League qualifying win at Hibernian in August

Aston Villa are in talks with striker Ollie Watkins over a new long-term contract with the club.

The England international has been a key figure in Villa's revival under Unai Emery and has been rejuvenated since the Spaniard succeeded Steven Gerrard in October last year.

Watkins, 27, signed from Brentford in September 2020 for a then club record fee of £28m, which could rise to £32m.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2025.

Emery and Villa are keen to ensure Watkins, who has won seven England caps since joining, remains an integral part of their plans for the future and discussions are progressing.

Watkins scored 15 goals in the Premier League last season as Villa finished seventh to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

He has four goals in nine appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, including Villa's winner at Chelsea on Sunday.

In total he has scored 47 goals in 125 appearances for the Midlands club.