Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Las PalmasLas Palmas0

Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas: Brahim Diaz and Joselu goals lift Los Blancos up to second

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates goal against Las Palmas
Brahim Diaz scored his first goal of the season to put Real Madrid ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Defeat to Atletico Madrid ended their 100% start to the season, but goals from Brahim Diaz and Joselu moved them up to second in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated the first half but it was the third minute of added time before Brahim's deflected effort found the top corner.

Joselu's glancing header in the 54th minute sealed the victory.

Madrid made five changes from the defeat by Atletico, including resting Jude Bellingham.

They would have won even more comfortably were it not for an impressive performance from Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, who made seven saves in the first period.

He was beaten, though, when Brahim was picked out by Lucas Vazquez and thumped the ball home from 12 yards for his first league goal for the club.

It eased Los Blancos' nerves at the end of a frustratingly profligate opening half.

Joselu doubled the lead nine minutes after the break, timing his run to perfection to meet Rodrygo's cross from the left and flick it beyond Valles into the far corner.

Ancelotti was able to give Bellingham and Luke Modric a night off as Real comfortably saw the game out.

But he did bring on the fit-again Vinicius Jr for his first appearance since late August.

Girona are the surprise leaders in Spain, though, after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal - a sixth victory in seven games for the Catalonians.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 6Nacho
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forVázquezat 41'minutes
  • 23MendySubstituted forGarcíaat 77'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 77'minutes
  • 21DíazSubstituted forCeballosat 57'minutes
  • 14JoseluSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 57'minutes
  • 11Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Bellingham
  • 7Vinícius Júnior
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 20García
  • 30González

Las Palmas

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Vallés
  • 28Araujo
  • 23Coco-Bassey OubiñaBooked at 79mins
  • 6Curbelo
  • 18SinkgravenSubstituted forCardonaat 45'minutes
  • 17El Haddadi
  • 5MuñozSubstituted forLoiodiceat 77'minutes
  • 22MfuluSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
  • 21VieraSubstituted forPerroneat 77'minutes
  • 7Herrera
  • 16KabaSubstituted forAkinlabi Parkat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Escandell
  • 2Akinlabi Park
  • 3Cardona
  • 4Suárez
  • 8Perrone
  • 12Loiodice
  • 14Lemos
  • 19Cardona
  • 20Rodríguez
  • 24Crespo
  • 31Herzog
  • 35González Gorrin
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
65,017

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLas Palmas
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home21
Away16
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Las Palmas 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Las Palmas 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marvin Park (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Enzo Loiodice.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas).

  5. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kirian Rodríguez (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Máximo Perrone.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Rodrygo is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Julián Araujo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marvin Park (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Máximo Perrone with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Park (Las Palmas).

  13. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Saúl Coco (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Las Palmas).

  16. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kirian Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Las Palmas. Máximo Perrone replaces Jonathan Viera.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Eduardo Camavinga.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Girona76101881019
2Real Madrid7601136718
3Barcelona75201881017
4Ath Bilbao7421136714
5Real Sociedad73311310312
6Rayo Vallecano732279-211
7Atl Madrid5311135810
8Valencia731397210
9Cádiz723268-29
10Getafe72231013-38
11Real Betis6222611-58
12Sevilla621311927
13Osasuna621378-17
14Villarreal72141013-37
15Mallorca7133912-36
16Alavés620459-46
17Las Palmas712426-45
18Celta Vigo6114610-44
19Granada6105917-83
20Almería7025818-102
View full Spanish La Liga table

