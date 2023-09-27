Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Las Palmas 0.
Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Defeat to Atletico Madrid ended their 100% start to the season, but goals from Brahim Diaz and Joselu moved them up to second in La Liga.
Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated the first half but it was the third minute of added time before Brahim's deflected effort found the top corner.
Joselu's glancing header in the 54th minute sealed the victory.
Madrid made five changes from the defeat by Atletico, including resting Jude Bellingham.
They would have won even more comfortably were it not for an impressive performance from Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, who made seven saves in the first period.
He was beaten, though, when Brahim was picked out by Lucas Vazquez and thumped the ball home from 12 yards for his first league goal for the club.
It eased Los Blancos' nerves at the end of a frustratingly profligate opening half.
Joselu doubled the lead nine minutes after the break, timing his run to perfection to meet Rodrygo's cross from the left and flick it beyond Valles into the far corner.
Ancelotti was able to give Bellingham and Luke Modric a night off as Real comfortably saw the game out.
But he did bring on the fit-again Vinicius Jr for his first appearance since late August.
Girona are the surprise leaders in Spain, though, after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal - a sixth victory in seven games for the Catalonians.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 6Nacho
- 22Rüdiger
- 4AlabaSubstituted forVázquezat 41'minutes
- 23MendySubstituted forGarcíaat 77'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 18Tchouaméni
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 77'minutes
- 21DíazSubstituted forCeballosat 57'minutes
- 14JoseluSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 57'minutes
- 11Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Bellingham
- 7Vinícius Júnior
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 20García
- 30González
Las Palmas
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Vallés
- 28Araujo
- 23Coco-Bassey OubiñaBooked at 79mins
- 6Curbelo
- 18SinkgravenSubstituted forCardonaat 45'minutes
- 17El Haddadi
- 5MuñozSubstituted forLoiodiceat 77'minutes
- 22MfuluSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 21VieraSubstituted forPerroneat 77'minutes
- 7Herrera
- 16KabaSubstituted forAkinlabi Parkat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Escandell
- 2Akinlabi Park
- 3Cardona
- 4Suárez
- 8Perrone
- 12Loiodice
- 14Lemos
- 19Cardona
- 20Rodríguez
- 24Crespo
- 31Herzog
- 35González Gorrin
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 65,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Las Palmas 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marvin Park (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Enzo Loiodice.
Post update
Foul by Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas).
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kirian Rodríguez (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Máximo Perrone.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Rodrygo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Julián Araujo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marvin Park (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Máximo Perrone with a through ball.
Post update
Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Marvin Park (Las Palmas).
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Saúl Coco (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Coco (Las Palmas).
Post update
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kirian Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Máximo Perrone replaces Jonathan Viera.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Eduardo Camavinga.