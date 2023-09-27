Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli4UdineseUdinese1

Napoli 4-1 Udinese: Victor Osimhen scores in first game since mocking social media post

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen after scoring for Napoli against Udinese in Serie A
Victor Osimhen started and scored for Napoli following the club's social media post mocking him

Victor Osimhen scored as Napoli beat Udinese in the first game since he was mocked by the club on social media.

Osimhen scored his side's second goal, but made no attempt to celebrate before he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Napoli shared a video, since deleted, on their TikTok account showing the striker missing a penalty, with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty please" dubbed over the top.

Osimhen's agent has threatened to take legal action against Napoli.

The Serie A champions opened the scoring when Piotr Zielinski converted from the penalty spot after referee Gianluca Manganiello was sent to the screen by video assistant referee following a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen then collected a pass from Matteo Politano and slotted past Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri six minutes before half-time.

Kvaratskhelia hit the post twice early in the second half before pouncing on an error from Jaka Bijol to race clear, dink the ball over Silvestri and roll it home to end a run of 17 games without a goal.

A fine solo effort from Lazar Samardzic got one back for Udinese with 10 minutes remaining but just a minute later Giovanni Simeone, on to replace Osimhen, restored Napoli's three-goal advantage.

The win moves fifth-placed Napoli to within four points of leaders Inter Milan.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 55Østigård
  • 3Bernardo de Souza
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 83'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forCajusteat 71'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLindstrømat 63'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 63'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 7Elmas
  • 14Contini
  • 16Idasiak
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 24Cajuste
  • 29Lindstrøm
  • 50D'Avino
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori

Udinese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Silvestri
  • 18PérezBooked at 62mins
  • 29Bijol
  • 31Thiesson Kristensen
  • 2EboseleSubstituted forFerreiraat 59'minutes
  • 4LovricSubstituted forPereyraat 72'minutes
  • 11Souza SilvaSubstituted forSamardzicat 59'minutes
  • 32Payero
  • 12KamaraSubstituted forZemuraat 72'minutes
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forSuccessat 58'minutes
  • 17Lucca

Substitutes

  • 5Guessand
  • 6Zarraga
  • 7Success
  • 13Ferreira
  • 15Aké
  • 16Tikvic
  • 21Camara
  • 24Samardzic
  • 33Zemura
  • 37Pereyra
  • 40Okoye
  • 72Malusà
  • 80Pafundi
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home23
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 4, Udinese 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Udinese 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesper Lindstrøm (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    João Ferreira (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Jens Cajuste (Napoli).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jens Cajuste (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isaac Success (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nehuén Pérez (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Ferreira with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leo Østigård.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Martín Payero (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 4, Udinese 1. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 3, Udinese 1. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaka Bijol (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lazar Samardzic with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jesper Lindstrøm (Napoli).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan65011531215
2AC Milan6501138515
3Juventus6411126613
4Atalanta6402115612
5Napoli6321126611
6Lecce632185311
7Fiorentina5311119210
8Sassuolo63031112-19
9Frosinone52218718
10Torino622267-18
11Lazio621378-17
12Hellas Verona621346-27
13Bologna513134-16
14Roma512212755
15Monza512247-35
16Genoa511348-44
17Salernitana6033410-63
18Udinese6033210-83
19Empoli6105113-123
20Cagliari602429-72
View full Italian Serie A table

