Close menu

Reece James: Chelsea captain charged by FA for alleged tunnel incident after Aston Villa game

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Breaking news

Chelsea captain Reece James has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged incident in the tunnel after their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

England defender James, 23, did not feature in the game because of injury.

The FA said: "It's alleged that the defender used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the game."

James has until 29 September to respond to the charge.

More to follow.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport