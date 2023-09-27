Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea captain Reece James has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged incident in the tunnel after their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

England defender James, 23, did not feature in the game because of injury.

The FA said: "It's alleged that the defender used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the game."

James has until 29 September to respond to the charge.

More to follow.