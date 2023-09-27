Reece James: Chelsea captain charged by FA for alleged tunnel incident after Aston Villa game
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea captain Reece James has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged incident in the tunnel after their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.
England defender James, 23, did not feature in the game because of injury.
The FA said: "It's alleged that the defender used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the game."
James has until 29 September to respond to the charge.
More to follow.
- Latest Chelsea news, analysis and fan views
- Get Blues news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content