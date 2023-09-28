Last updated on .From the section Football

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked in the back by a Tottenham fan at the end of the north London derby in January

Arrests and reported incidents of disorder at football matches in England and Wales reached a new high last season.

There were 2,264 football-related arrests during 2022-23, according to Home Office figures.

That is an increase on the previous season, when there were 2,198 football-related arrests, which was the highest number since 2013-14.

The 2022-23 figures include those from the women's game for the first time.

Arrests for the possession of Class A drugs at games have also been included for the most recent figures along with arrests made in England and Wales relating to overseas matches.

The possession of Class A drugs added 200 arrests during the 2022-23 season, while there were 101 arrests in England and Wales relating to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

No arrests were made in connection with this summer's Women's World Cup.

There were 682 new football banning orders issued last season, which is an increase of 32% compared to the 2021-22 campaign, and is the highest number issued since the 960 in the 2010-11 season.

