Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gennaro Gattuso played for Rangers in Scotland during the 1997-98 season

Marseille have appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach following the resignation of Marcelino.

Gattuso, 45, has reportedly signed a contract until June 2024 with the option for another season.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work with my new team and taking on the upcoming challenges that await us," he told the club's website.

The Italian replaces Spaniard Marcelino who left amid a tense relationship with fans of the French side.

Marseille are eighth in Ligue 1 and host Brighton in the Europa League on 5 October.

But Gattuso added: "It's a club and a stadium celebrated throughout Europe for the passion and fervour it exudes."

His most recent managerial job was with Valencia, but he was sacked in January 2023 after just seven months in charge.

The former Rangers and Italy midfielder has been in management for just over a decade and previously had stints in charge of Pisa, AC Milan and Napoli.

Gattuso made 468 appearances as player for AC Milan between 1999 and 2012 and won 73 caps for the Azzurri.