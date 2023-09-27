Match ends, Cagliari 1, AC Milan 3.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a superb first goal for AC Milan as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Cagliari.
The ex-Chelsea midfielder's thumping long-range effort on the hour capped a fine comeback for Stefano Piolo's side.
Zito Luvumbo had put the hosts in front after 29 minutes before Milan equalised through Noah Okafor.
England defender Fikayo Tomori put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time and Loftus-Cheek made sure of the points after the break.
After loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, Loftus-Cheek, who has 10 England caps, joined Milan on a permanent deal in the summer.
His first goal for the club comes in his seventh appearance and takes Milan level on points with city rivals Inter at the top of Serie A.
Inter had won their first five league games of the campaign but slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo on Wednesday evening.
Line-ups
Cagliari
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Radunovic
- 28ZappaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDi Pardoat 81'minutes
- 23WieteskaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forOristanioat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 4Dossena
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 27Augello
- 77Sebastião Luvumbo
- 25SulemanaSubstituted forViolaat 67'minutes
- 29MakoumbouSubstituted forDeiolaat 84'minutes
- 8Nández
- 32PetagnaSubstituted forShomurodovat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Goldaniga
- 10Viola
- 14Deiola
- 16Prati
- 18Aresti
- 19Oristanio
- 22Scuffet
- 30Pavoletti
- 33Obert
- 37Dentello Azzi
- 61Shomurodov
- 99Di Pardo
AC Milan
Formation 4-3-3
- 57Sportiello
- 42Florenzi
- 28Thiaw
- 23Tomori
- 19HernándezSubstituted forBartesaghiat 84'minutes
- 8Loftus-CheekBooked at 48mins
- 7AdliSubstituted forPobegaat 58'minutes
- 14ReijndersSubstituted forMusahat 59'minutes
- 21ChukwuezeSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 69'minutes
- 17Okafor
- 11PulisicSubstituted forRomeroat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 9Giroud
- 10Rafael Leão
- 18Romero
- 24Kjær
- 31Pellegrino
- 32Pobega
- 69Nava
- 80Musah
- 83Mirante
- 95Bartesaghi
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
