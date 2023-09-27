Close menu
Italian Serie A
CagliariCagliari1AC MilanAC Milan3

Cagliari 1-3 AC Milan: Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores first goal for visitors in comeback win

Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates scoring his first AC Milan goal against Cagliari
Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first goal for AC Milan helped them move level on points with Inter at the top of the Serie A table

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a superb first goal for AC Milan as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Cagliari.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder's thumping long-range effort on the hour capped a fine comeback for Stefano Piolo's side.

Zito Luvumbo had put the hosts in front after 29 minutes before Milan equalised through Noah Okafor.

England defender Fikayo Tomori put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time and Loftus-Cheek made sure of the points after the break.

After loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, Loftus-Cheek, who has 10 England caps, joined Milan on a permanent deal in the summer.

His first goal for the club comes in his seventh appearance and takes Milan level on points with city rivals Inter at the top of Serie A.

Inter had won their first five league games of the campaign but slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo on Wednesday evening.

Line-ups

Cagliari

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Radunovic
  • 28ZappaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDi Pardoat 81'minutes
  • 23WieteskaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forOristanioat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 4Dossena
  • 17Hatzidiakos
  • 27Augello
  • 77Sebastião Luvumbo
  • 25SulemanaSubstituted forViolaat 67'minutes
  • 29MakoumbouSubstituted forDeiolaat 84'minutes
  • 8Nández
  • 32PetagnaSubstituted forShomurodovat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Goldaniga
  • 10Viola
  • 14Deiola
  • 16Prati
  • 18Aresti
  • 19Oristanio
  • 22Scuffet
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 33Obert
  • 37Dentello Azzi
  • 61Shomurodov
  • 99Di Pardo

AC Milan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 57Sportiello
  • 42Florenzi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forBartesaghiat 84'minutes
  • 8Loftus-CheekBooked at 48mins
  • 7AdliSubstituted forPobegaat 58'minutes
  • 14ReijndersSubstituted forMusahat 59'minutes
  • 21ChukwuezeSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 69'minutes
  • 17Okafor
  • 11PulisicSubstituted forRomeroat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Rafael Leão
  • 18Romero
  • 24Kjær
  • 31Pellegrino
  • 32Pobega
  • 69Nava
  • 80Musah
  • 83Mirante
  • 95Bartesaghi
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamCagliariAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cagliari 1, AC Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cagliari 1, AC Milan 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.

  4. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Viola (Cagliari).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Luka Romero (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alberto Dossena (Cagliari).

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).

  13. Post update

    Yunus Musah (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zito Luvumbo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alessandro Deiola with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Luka Romero (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Tommaso Augello (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Alessandro Deiola replaces Antoine Makoumbou because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Davide Bartesaghi replaces Théo Hernández.

Page 1 of 6
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan65011531215
2AC Milan6501138515
3Juventus6411126613
4Atalanta6402115612
5Napoli6321126611
6Lecce632185311
7Fiorentina5311119210
8Sassuolo63031112-19
9Frosinone52218718
10Torino622267-18
11Lazio621378-17
12Hellas Verona621346-27
13Bologna513134-16
14Roma512212755
15Monza512247-35
16Genoa511348-44
17Salernitana6033410-63
18Udinese6033210-83
19Empoli6105113-123
20Cagliari602429-72
View full Italian Serie A table

