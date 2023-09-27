Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Man Utd face Newcastle in repeat of last season's final
Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round in a repeat of last season's final.
West Ham host Arsenal, Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool and Everton host Sean Dyche's old club Burnley in three more all-Premier League ties.
Fulham visit Championship side Ipswich and Chelsea host Blackburn.
At least two English Football League (EFL) sides will be in the quarter-finals, with Mansfield at home to Port Vale and Exeter playing Middlesbrough.
The fourth-round ties will take place in the week commencing 30 October.
Fourth-round draw in full
Mansfield v Port Vale
Ipswich v Fulham
Manchester United v Newcastle
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn
West Ham v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Exeter v Middlesbrough
