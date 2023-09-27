Close menu

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Man Utd face Newcastle in repeat of last season's final

League Cup

Casemiro celebrates
Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 in last season's final at Wembley

Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round in a repeat of last season's final.

West Ham host Arsenal, Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool and Everton host Sean Dyche's old club Burnley in three more all-Premier League ties.

Fulham visit Championship side Ipswich and Chelsea host Blackburn.

At least two English Football League (EFL) sides will be in the quarter-finals, with Mansfield at home to Port Vale and Exeter playing Middlesbrough.

The fourth-round ties will take place in the week commencing 30 October.

Fourth-round draw in full

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

Comments

Join the conversation

815 comments

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, at 23:52 27 Sep

    You lot will literally argue about anything, it's a cup draw 🤣

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:29

      cb replied:
      On current form thought West Ham v Arsenal would get more column inches than Newcastle playing a middle table team...?

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 00:17

    Manchester United have made history after being drawn to play 12 consecutive domestic cup ties at home after the fourth-round draw of the Carabao Cup pitted them against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

    The extraordinary run, dating back to a defeat at Leicester in March 2021, has set a new record for the most number of consecutive home ties.

    Enough said

    • Reply posted by van-smeiter, today at 00:51

      van-smeiter replied:
      Another record for Manchester United.

      Enough said :-)

  • Comment posted by Fruity, at 23:27 27 Sep

    You can’t see a winner coming from outside the remaining teams.

  • Comment posted by Rosalyn Dossavitch, today at 00:03

    Stags v Vale.. Tie of the round for me

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Will be the tie that has the most fans from the same location as the actual teams.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 00:32

    For those wondering I've checked the record books and apparently Manchester United were last drawn away from home in a cup tie in March 1964 against Preston North End in the FA Cup. Former United player Nobby Lawton scored for Preston after 38 mins in a 1-0 win. It was decided by the FA at this point to never draw Man U away from home again. This is a written rule that stands to this day.

    • Reply posted by van-smeiter, today at 00:45

      van-smeiter replied:
      I think you'll find that it was overturned by the dubious pools panel to an own goal from Tommy Stiles.

  • Comment posted by Kryptonite, at 22:41 27 Sep

    Those "warmed" balls working a treat for Manchester United 🤣

    • Reply posted by John, at 23:00 27 Sep

      John replied:
      Lennon hates United with a passion he’d hardly want them drawn at home would he

  • Comment posted by stevel, at 23:33 27 Sep

    Do Man United ever get drawn away?

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, at 23:56 27 Sep

      RichardRichard replied:
      No, it's all a big conspiracy.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:03 27 Sep

    What were the chances that Man United would get a home tie

    • Reply posted by Mark, at 23:11 27 Sep

      Mark replied:
      Says the scouser who always get preference

  • Comment posted by M5J27, today at 00:46

    Exeter v Middlesbrough - The perfect TV game at the real St James Park.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 01:32

      Chris replied:
      Opened 24 hours after Newcastle's ground and with a fraction of the capacity. I'll have what you're having ;)

  • Comment posted by Jo77, at 23:04 27 Sep

    I'm a Tranmere fan so apart from an XL doner tonight to stop the tears, may the best team win

    • Reply posted by PhilMac, at 23:29 27 Sep

      PhilMac replied:
      Least you got an XL doner we (Lincoln) just lost to Hammers & Chippy ran out of everything before we got there

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, at 23:01 27 Sep

    Another home draw for the Salford lot, becoming a utter joke now. What is it 11 in a row now in cup competitions??? 😡😡😡

    • Reply posted by ThEvilHasLanded, at 23:05 27 Sep

      ThEvilHasLanded replied:
      Wasn't all that long ago Utd went 16 games in the FA Cup vs Premier League opposition. Must be rigged.....

  • Comment posted by brightsideisbetter, at 23:46 27 Sep

    Blackburn must be relieved with that draw :)

    • Reply posted by ray, today at 00:33

      ray replied:
      We'll play our B team like we did tonight + Chelsea will probably play their D team.

      Guaranteed goals. We score for fun + concede for more fun.

      Over 4.5 goals guaranteed.

  • Comment posted by electricmriain, today at 11:19

    I really think if the draw was fixed in favour of Man U they would not have got Newcastle. So tiring.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:38

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Not if someone messed up and didn't do their job properly. 🙂

  • Comment posted by DAVID NUTTALL, today at 00:00

    Mansfield to go all the way to Wembley

  • Comment posted by MJB 1979, today at 07:16

    Realistically the only trophies the Uniteds (Manc and Newcastle) have a chance of winning are the domestic cups, therefore it makes sense to both prioritise this game. It's a disgrace when clubs rest players and deny fans a chance of a trip to Wembley. English trophies should be priority for English teams, not the overblown and overrated Eurotrash competitions 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 07:27

      saddletramp replied:
      Liverpool made 11 changes for the Europa cup and 10 for the league cup,so consistent if nothing else. P.S. Port Vale made 9 changes against Sutton,who made 7,so even the lower league teams don't take it serious.

  • Comment posted by Nonplussed, at 23:21 27 Sep

    Can't believe that Boro have been drawn away yet again, but it's against lower league opposition so it's a great chance of making it into the quarter-final.

    • Reply posted by Finbar, at 23:23 27 Sep

      Finbar replied:
      300 mile trip.

  • Comment posted by chadders, today at 07:03

    Exeter v Middlesbrough what a journey for the away support midweek!!

    • Reply posted by DavPaz, today at 10:45

      DavPaz replied:
      And back again for Plymouth on the following Saturday

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 00:20

    Mansfield v Port Vale could be a classic.

    • Reply posted by Jacksonville, today at 05:27

      Jacksonville replied:
      Poor Mansfield all that effort for this draw

  • Comment posted by Living the theatre of Dreams, today at 13:08

    We've no chance in any of the other comps so Erik will be chucking all of his eggs into one basket and going for the big one.
    If he can avoid the chop after 16th December pud pounding, plus continuous home draws it'll be all guns blazing.
    If not, guess we can look forward to the likes of Erik's heftier doppleganger "Big Sean" Dyche, who's smashing it at the toffees currently.

    • Reply posted by Skull Dougary, today at 13:19

      Skull Dougary replied:
      Utd need a manager that can get the best out of the squad. Apologising to Harry and Jadon, shouls be priority.
      Onana was also a huge mistake.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, at 23:25 27 Sep

    I would love it if we beat them 😊

    • Reply posted by ABH, today at 13:29

      ABH replied:
      thank you kevin keegan

