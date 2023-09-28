Last updated on .From the section Wales

Captain Aaron Ramsey scored his 21st Wales goal in the recent win in Latvia

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is a major doubt for the key European Championship qualifier against Croatia in Cardiff on 15 October.

The midfielder is set to miss the next three weeks after injuring his right knee in training with Cardiff City.

Cardiff are waiting for results of a scan for a feared ruptured tendon.

"Two days ago in training he got an injury and I get the medical report that says he won't be available for three weeks," boss Erol Bulut said.

"It's the right knee, the same knee that he had an operation on many years ago.

"I hope that we can have him back after the international break."

Despite September's 2-0 win away to Latvia, Wales are fourth in Group D, trailing joint leaders Turkey and Croatia by three points, as they aim to reach the finals of Euro 2024 in Germany.

Wales need a positive result at Cardiff City Stadium against unbeaten Croatia if they are to keep qualification hopes alive.

It has become a daunting task, with only the top two teams in each group qualifying automatically.

Robert Page's side face Gibraltar in a friendly in Wrexham on 11 October before welcoming Croatia to the Cardiff City Stadium four days later.

The absence of 84-cap stalwart Ramsey, 32, would be a huge blow to their chances against Croatia.

"Absolutely gutted to say that last week I picked up an injury in training," Ramsey posted on social media.

"I will be seeking the specialist advice on next steps. I'm determined to get back and help the team as quickly as I can."

Ramsey, who scored in Wales' win in Riga earlier this month, has enjoyed a return to form since rejoining his boyhood club in the summer.

He has scored three goals in six Championship games, including the winner against local rivals Swansea City.

"We will miss him for sure," Cardiff manager Bulut added.

"When we see the last game against Sunderland, we did a great job and worked really hard without the ball. But with the ball we need a player like Ramsey who can keep the ball and can link the game.

"We have to take it how it is right now and the players, they will do their best to make that possession in the next games.

"We are still waiting for the end result [of the scan] but we have to be prepared for everything."