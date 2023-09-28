Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland's Caroline Weir is facing a lengthy lay-off after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, capped 102 times, was injured in the first half of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Belgium at Hampden.

Her club say she will undergo surgery in the next few days.

Scotland lost Manchester United midfielder Emma Watson to the same injury in a training session late last week.

The influential duo will miss the remainder of Scotland's Nations League campaign, with a double-header against the Netherlands next month and games against Belgium and England in December.

Scotland are bottom of the group on one point from two outings.

Following the draw with Belgium, head coach Pedro Martinez Losa was angry with some the challenges on Weir, saying: "The referee needs to be more aware of situations when they are targeting our best players."

Weir won her first cap in 2013 and was one of two Scots in the GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Formerly with Arsenal and Liverpool, she left Manchester City to join Real Madrid under freedom of contract in July 2022.