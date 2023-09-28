Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Callum Wright joined Plymouth Argyle from Blackpool in January and has scored four goals in 32 appearances

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright could be out for up to seven weeks after injuring his knee.

The 23-year-old suffered a ligament tear in the 4-1 loss at Bristol City earlier this month, but he will not need surgery.

Wright has played nine times for Argyle this season, starting four matches.

"He did it quite innocuously, he said he just turned and tried to chop the ball and felt a pain," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"It was in the first half, [he] managed to carry on and play on in the second half, but after the game it stiffened right up.

"We sent him for a scan over the weekend and he's got a bit of a tear on one of his ligaments.

"He doesn't need surgery, which is good, but it'll be six or seven weeks before we'll see him again."