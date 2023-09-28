Duncan Ferguson and Brendan Rodgers came head to head as managers in 2019

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his "phone is there" for new Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson and hinted he is open to loaning players to the Highlanders.

Ex-Dundee United and Rangers forward Ferguson has returned to Scottish football with the Highland club, who are bottom of the Scottish Championship.

"We connected when he was at Everton. I'm always open to helping whatever manager or coach needs it," Rodgers said.

"And obviously we [Leicester City] faced Everton when he was in temporary charge. We got chatting for a good bit around that. We have communication, not every single day but my phone is there for him if he ever wanted to reach out.

"I think it's great for him. He clearly wants to do well in management, he spent a long time in coaching and going up to Inverness - a lovely part of the world - they'll want to do well in their football and so will he. We exchanged messages the other day."

'It has to be right for the player and for Celtic'

On the possibility of sending players on loan to Ferguson, Rodgers added: "We'll always look at any options for players.

"First and foremost it's the player. We have to feel the loan away from here will be beneficial for them, because for some it's better to stay here and be close to the team and work. It's all on its own individual merit.

"The style of football they go to is very important. We get some young guys that go to Queen's Park because they get a good development in football on a brilliant surface. It's all about education for young players, it's not just about sending them out on loan. There has to be a strategy behind it.

"Whether it's Duncan or whatever manager or club, it has to be right for the player and for Celtic."