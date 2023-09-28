Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Paul Heckingbottom helped Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League in his second season in charge

Paul Heckingbottom says he has the backing of Sheffield United's hierarchy to continue as manager in the wake of a humiliating defeat to Newcastle.

The Blades were thrashed 8-0 at Bramall Lane on Sunday - the heaviest league defeat in their history.

Heckingbottom has received assurances from club owner Prince Abdullah and chief executive Stephen Bettis in the aftermath of the defeat to the Magpies.

"We understand we need to be better. The support is there," he said.

"Prince Abdullah was on the phone to me straight after the game, we speak regularly, that is not an issue. I spoke to Stephen as well.

"That is not my concern, my job is this building and the unity within this building. We need to be a team that suffers these results and goes on to achieve their goal, which in our case is to stay in the division."

United are winless this season and bottom of the table with just one point from six games.

They travel to face West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday.

Heckingbottom, 46, was appointed boss of the Blades in November 2021 following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic.