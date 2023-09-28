Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manuel Neuer has not played for Bayern since before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has returned to partial team training 10 months after breaking his leg in a skiing accident.

The 37-year-old German took part in a goalkeeping drill with Sven Ulreich and Daniel Peretz, Bayern's two other keepers, as well as the team's outfield players on Thursday.

Neuer, who has won 11 Bundesliga titles with Bayern, broke his leg in December.

"It's a great feeling to be back on the pitch with my team-mates," he said.

Neuer, who has won the Champions League twice with Bayern, had surgery on the lower-leg fracture last year and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

His return was delayed because of complications with his recovery.

Bayern sporting director Christopher Freund said it is now "only a matter of days" before Neuer is available for selection but did not give a specific date for his return.

The 2014 World Cup winner was Germany captain until his injury, which he sustained on a skiing holiday after his side failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.