Former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield manager Graham Coughlan has been in charge at Newport County since October 2022

Manager Graham Coughlan is delighted for Newport County's fans after they voted in favour of Huw Jenkins becoming the club's new majority owner.

Supporters' Trust members voted on Thursday in favour of ex-Swansea City chairman Jenkins taking a majority stake in the Exiles.

"If the fans have voted him in, the fans obviously wanted it," said Coughlan.

"The fans are the most important people at the football club."

In the vote, 464 members took part with 455 backing the proposal which will see Jenkins make an initial £500,000 investment in return for a 52% stake.

"Hopefully it's a good thing moving forward," added Coughlan.

"It's brilliant that we have some positivity and that fans have had their say, but my aim now is to concentrate on the football."

Meanwhile, League Two Newport have been dealt another injury blow as James Clarke has been ruled out for up to eight weeks due to the groin injury he sustained in last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Bradford City.

But Clarke's fellow central defender Matt Baker trained on the grass this week and is expected to be available in early October having been sidelined with a hamstring issue.

"Matty Baker's been on the grass this week," said Coughlan.

"Hopefully he'll have another week of rehab and hopefully we'll see him over the next two weeks."

Ryan Delaney is available to feature in Saturday's clash with Salford City after serving a one-match ban for the red card he received in his side's 1-1 draw with Barrow on 16 September.

Newport are winless in their past five outings in all competitions while Salford have lost six games in a row.

But Coughlan believes that his patched-up side can still go toe-to-toe with Neil Wood's outfit - who finished in the League Two play-offs last season.

"Whatever we put out on the pitch against Salford, I know they'll work their socks off," added Coughlan.

"Salford are one of the top sides in the division. Similar to ourselves, they've had a bad month.

"Salford will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. You look at their injuries, they've still got a massive amount to call upon."