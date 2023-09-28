Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Matt O'Riley's value will increase in the next year as he aims to make the midfielder better after the club knocked back a £10m summer bid from Leeds United (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers boss Michael Beale says a change of mentality is helping Abdallah Sima make more of an impact in front of goal (Daily Record) external-link .

Meanwhile Sima has acknowledged Rangers fans' anger in recent weeks and admits the players know it's time to up their game (Football Scotland) external-link .

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says the team won't use their heavy schedule and travel as an excuse as they prepare to take on Rangers on Saturday (Daily Record) external-link .

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back Craig Halkett are closer to ending nine months out through injury after stepping up their training schedules (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Livingston manager David Martindale says four Rangers players admitted Abdallah Sima's controversial opener in the sides' League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday should not have stood (Scottish Daily Mail -print edition).

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will make a late decision on the availability of Louis Moult for this weekend's Championship showdown against Queen's Park (Courier) external-link .