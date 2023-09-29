Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (centre) has been at the Yorkshire club since 2015

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri says that he will not put any more money into the Championship club.

In a statement external-link the Thai businessman said that he took responsibility for all club issues but is unhappy with treatment towards him and his family from some fans.

"From now, I will not put additional money into the club," Chansiri said.

The Owls, who are bottom of the Championship, play Sunderland at home on Friday (20:00 BST).

After winning promotion from League One in the play-off final at Wembley in May, they have taken just two points from their opening eight games under Spaniard Xisco Munoz.

He replaced manager Darren Moore, who left in the summer having taken the Owls up.

In a lengthy statement, which Chansiri said he had "thought about making for some time" but "never thought he would have to do", he told supporters that "protests are a waste of time".

"I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month," he added.

"Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club.

"Those fans who create trouble to the club and myself and believe that they are the real owner of the club need to be responsible for the financial matters of the club from now on."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz has collected two points out of a possible 24 since he replaced Darren Moore

'Nobody has right to cross line'

Fans were unhappy about Moore's departure and have also complained about high ticket prices at Hillsborough.

However, Chansiri feels that some of the criticism aimed towards him and his family has "crossed the line".

"Fans can complain, criticise, give strong opinions, balanced opinions, say anything you like," he said.

"But no-one has the right to cross the line or the right to try and cause damage, throw insults, or go to my family which has happened again, which I cannot accept.

"Right now, this is too much."

'If anyone wants to buy club, follow correct process'

Chansiri replaced Milan Mandaric as owner of the Owls in 2015 and under his tenure, they reached the Championship play-offs in both 2016 and 2017 under Carlos Carvalhal.

But they were eventually relegated in 2021 and needed two years to make it back up from League One.

Chansiri also says that while the club is not technically up for sale, he would be open to any realistic offers.

"I know there are people who wish for me to leave," he said.

"I personally have never said a single word on my valuation of Sheffield Wednesday or how much I would want to sell Sheffield Wednesday for, because I have never considered selling.

"It is easy - someone come forward, and if I am satisfied that the club will better prosper, then we can talk.

"If anyone wants to buy the club, they should act professionally and follow the correct process.

"All the information required is published in the accounts every year, there is nothing to hide."