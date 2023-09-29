Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Campbell made 16 WSL appearances for Liverpool last season

Everton have signed former Liverpool defender Megan Campbell.

The 30-year-old left Liverpool when her contract expired in the summer, having made 27 Women's Super League appearances for the Reds.

BBC Sport understands Campbell, who has 47 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has agreed an initial short-term deal.

"It's a different challenge for me, coming into the WSL with a new team, and I am looking forward to it," Campbell told Everton's website.

"Hopefully I can thrive in the blue of Everton and I'm confident it can be a successful season for the team."

Everton head coach Brian Sorensen said: "We are delighted to welcome Megan to the club. She is a player who is rich in experience both domestically and internationally with Ireland.

"Heading into the new season, we wanted to add some experience to our group and Megan ticks every box in that department."

Everton open their 2023-24 WSL campaign at home against Brighton on Sunday.