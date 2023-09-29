Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Harvey Barnes faces three months out of action with a foot injury, but the Newcastle winger does not require surgery.

The 25-year-old limped off after 12 minutes of Sunday's 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

A scan showed Barnes has not suffered a fracture and manager Eddie Howe said his foot is now in a boot.

"It is an injury underneath his toe and he's now started his recovery," said the Newcastle manager.

Barnes joined from Leicester in July for £38m and has made two starts in the Premier League for the Magpies and scored one goal.

Howe added: "I think he's going to be quite sedate for a period of time because he's got to rest the toe, he's got to give it every chance to recover.

"We'll have to build him up slowly, so that's why it's the three months."

Newcastle host Burnley at St James' Park in the top flight on Saturday after beating Treble winners Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.