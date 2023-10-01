Kerry Beattie (left) says new Northern Ireland boss Tanya Oxtoby has helped young players like her and experienced internationals like Sarah McFadden (right)

Kerry Beattie says watching Cliftonville lift the Women's Premiership last season was "hard to take" as Glentoran look to reclaim the title from their Belfast rivals.

Glentoran can win the league with a win over the Reds at Ashfield on Monday, with placings decided on head-to-head.

The sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Solitude in June.

"Watching them lift the trophy at Solitude, that is something that has kind of stuck with us," Beattie said.

"Seeing that was maybe a motive this year, but no matter what the hunger doesn't change."

Cliftonville and Glentoran have been title rivals over the past three seasons, with the Reds ending the Glens' run of titles with their first championship last season.

The east Belfast side have hit back in the new campaign and their only dropped points came in the draw at Solitude in June.

Cliftonville lost to north Belfast neighbours Crusaders to further add the initiative to Glentoran, but the reigning champions know victory on Monday would keep their title hopes alive and put pressure on the Glens.

Thanks to their involvement in the Champions League, Cliftonville have games in hand and can still mathematically catch Glentoran but with placings decided on head-to-head rather than goal difference, victory for the hosts at Ashfield would wrap up the title with three games to spare.

The Women's Premiership consists of 18 matches in a season

"We're feeling really, really positive. We don't really think about the outcome, just the game that is in front of us," added 21-year-old Beattie, who is the top scorer in the league with 27 goals.

"Ultimately, we know what can come from winning that game but we're just focusing on our job and working hard. It would mean everything.

"It gives you an extra buzz when you know a big game is coming up, especially when we have been waiting a few weeks for this one. We're all really excited."

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Kim Turner has joined Glentoran's coaching team and Beattie says she has introduced more professionalism around the club.

"Professional about the things we do and in pre-season we worked so hard, it was the toughest pre-season I've ever had," she added.

"It was great, the girls were buzzing and fit. Going into this season we were a lot more prepared as a team and we have strengthened with Demi [Vance], Emily [Wilson] and a few signings, so ultimately there have been big changes. They have created a positive environment.

"For us, the hunger is always there. It doesn't matter if we had won it last season, we always want to win. Regardless of where we are in the league, every game is a must-win for us."

'I'm in a better place'

After being one of the standout stars in the Women's Premiership, Beattie joined Glasgow City in January 2022 but she soon returned home.

She has opened up about having a tough time away from home and missing out on Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 squad, but says she is in a better place "both physically and mentally" 12 months on after a superb season.

"Little habits and one percent gains that can make you a better player, especially away from the pitch. What you are doing when no one is watching is what matters, so that is what I learnt when I was away.

"To be back playing with my friends on the pitch is amazing. It would be amazing.

"This year it would mean a whole lot more than it has ever done, just because of everything that happened last year.

"I'm so delighted to be back with Glentoran and I want nothing more than to lift that trophy at the end of the season.

Beattie has also returned to the international set-up and scored her second international goal in the win over the Czech Republic in July. She was named in Tanya Oxtoby's first squad in September but did not get any minutes, although she says it was an invaluable experience learning from the former Chelsea assistant manager.

"Moving forward I am really excited about what is to come.

"Tanya has been amazing and there have been big changes over the past few weeks. I'm excited for what is ahead of us and I think the changes came at the right time.

"Moving forward, I think we can really do well in the Nations League. We learnt a lot against the Republic and we got the win against Albania.

"She brings a lot to the whole team, regardless of whether it is me or Sarah mac [McFadden], who has 100 caps now.

"I think she brings so much professionalism and she a fresh face with a fresh philosophy. Going forward we are really excited for what is to come."