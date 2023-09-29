Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Kemar Roofe (far right) played the opening 45 minutes against Livingston during the week

Rangers manager Michael Beale revealed striker Kemar Roofe has been sent for a scan with no timescale on his recovery from a groin injury.

The forward, 30, was replaced at half-time of Wednesday's 4-0 Viaplay Cup quarter-final win over Livingston

Roofe missed most of last term injured.

"Until we get the news back from the scan we don't know what we're dealing with," said manager Michael Beale before Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

"Obviously, it's disappointing for Kemar because he came back into the team and did so well. Let's hope it's nothing too serious and he'll be available in the short term rather than the long term.

"It's frustrating because he's such a big player, such a very good player. It's hard because he's not been available as much as he likes now for three managers not just myself and it looked like he was in a really good place.

"He was contributing well so let's just hope he's just felt a niggle and come out but the right thing is to get the scan."