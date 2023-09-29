Match ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.
Sevilla's Sergio Ramos scored an own goal to give his old rivals Barcelona victory in La Liga.
Real Madrid legend Ramos, back in Spain with Sevilla after a two-year spell at Paris St-Germain, was playing a record 34th La Liga match against Barcelona.
And the 37-year-old settled the game when he shinned Lamine Yamal's header across goal and past his own keeper.
Barca deserved the win and Joao Felix smashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar in an open first half.
Barca lost Raphinha to a first-half hamstring injury in the one downside to a result which took them top of La Liga, above neighbours Girona.
Sevilla did not have not any representatives in the VIP box in protest at the corruption case surrounding Barcelona.
Barcelona face charges over payments made to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice-president of the referees' committee, in return for favourable refereeing decisions.
Uefa is also investigating the matter.
The Spanish Civil Guard searched the headquarters of the Spanish Technical Committee of Referees on Thursday.
A Sevilla statement read: "We express our complete outrage and condemnation of the actions carried out by the former officials of FC Barcelona who are indicted in the Negreira case, actions that are allegedly considered criminal by the Court of Instruction of Barcelona, as stated in the court order disseminated in the media."
Barcelona - who deny any wrongdoing - issued a statement in reply, saying Sevilla's actions were "an attack against the Catalan institution and an unacceptable offence".
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2CanceloBooked at 45mins
- 23Koundé
- 15Christensen
- 3Balde
- 11RaphinhaSubstituted forLópezat 37'minutes
- 6Gavi
- 22GündoganBooked at 90mins
- 27YamalSubstituted forRomeuat 82'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 14João FélixSubstituted forF Torresat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 5Martínez
- 7F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Romeu
- 20Roberto
- 26Astralaga
- 32López
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Nyland
- 26SánchezBooked at 50minsSubstituted forNavasat 82'minutes
- 22BadéBooked at 89mins
- 4Ramos
- 3PedrosaSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 82'minutes
- 8Jordán
- 18SowSubstituted forRegesat 66'minutes
- 5Ocampos
- 10Rakitic
- 17LamelaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMarianoat 75'minutes
- 11LukebakioSubstituted forAcuñaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Gattoni
- 6Gudelj
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 9Mir
- 12Mariano
- 16Navas
- 19Acuña
- 20Reges
- 24Soumaré
- 25Januzaj
- 27Salas
- Referee:
- Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
- Attendance:
- 41,116
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavi.
Booking
Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Suso.
Booking
Loïc Badé (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fermín López (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Loïc Badé (Sevilla).
Post update
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Barcelona).
Post update
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Sergio Ramos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Loïc Badé (Sevilla).