Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee are set to take a major step in their plans to move to a new stadium with talks to purchase Dens Park at an advanced stage. The ground has been owned by local businessman John Bennett since 2009. (Courier, external-link subscription required)

Council papers for beachfront regeneration plans plant a huge question mark over Aberdeen moving to a new stadium in the area. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson credits midfield pair John Lundstram and Ryan Jack for Rangers improved tempo in the midweek win over Livingston and wants to see more of the same today against Aberdeen. (Daily Record) external-link

Joe Hart remains the best goalkeeper at Celtic and should return immediately after his suspension has been served, says the club's ex-striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Summer signings Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers must step up for Rangers amid a long injury list, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"At times, you have to chuck him off the training ground," says Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery of in-form striker Dylan Vente and the Dutchman's desire to perfect his finishing. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are set to part company with former Ibrox players John Brown and Billy Kirkwood in a complete overhaul of their scouting and recruitment departments. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Barry Hepburn, 19, currently on loan at Queen's Park, says his 2021 move from Celtic to Bayern Munich was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and a "humbling" experience. (Scottish Sun) external-link