Danny Mullen is congratulated by Derry City team-mates after scoring the first of his side's goals

Derry City put UCD to the sword as they recorded their biggest victory of the season in the Premier Division, running out 6-0 winners at the Brandywell.

A superb side-foot volley from Danny Mullen inside five minutes made it 1-0.

Will Patching doubled Derry's lead shortly after half-time with a sumptuous chip before Cameron McJannett grabbed his side's third.

Headers from Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy, plus a Jamie McGonigle strike completed the scoring.

Jack Keaney received a red card towards the end of the game for the visitors.

Despite the result Derry stay second, five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with just four games left to play. Rovers beat Shelbourne 1-0 on Friday night.

UCD held the Hoops to a 0-0 stalemate last time out but with the door left open, Derry failed to take advantage, losing narrowly to Sligo Rovers seven days ago.

The Foylesiders thrashed UCD 5-0 just over three weeks ago and having lost 14 of their 16 away fixtures it was always going to be a daunting trip for the side marooned at the foot of the table.

Mullen expertly latched onto a fantastic cross swung in from the right and his unerring finish put Derry ahead early on.

To their credit, UCD rallied, with goalkeeper Kian Moore pulling off a remarkable save to deny Duffy minutes before half-time.

After the break, however, the floodgates opened.

The ball was rolled back to Patching on the end of the area and he cleverly curled it up and over the reach of Moore and into the net.

McJannet squeezed in Derry's third at the back post getting onto the end of Ronan Doherty's deeply struck corner.

The fourth goal came off the back of a mesmerising run from Paul McMullan with his cross into the area guided back towards Kavanagh to nod home.

Another corner from Doherty saw Duffy profit as he threw himself at the cross to thunder past Moore for City's fifth on the night.

Keaney was then shown a second yellow card on 82 minutes for a needless foul in the middle of the pitch before McGonigle completed the rout when he drove his effort beyond a despairing Moore and into the bottom right-hand corner.