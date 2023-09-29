Last updated on .From the section Celtic

O'Riley scored in last weekend's win over Livingston, taking his tally to four this term

Matt O'Riley is the latest Celtic player to commit to a new contract, with the midfielder signing a deal that runs to 2027.

The 22-year-old moved to Celtic Park from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022 for a reported fee of around £1.5m.

The Denmark Under-21 international has since scored 12 goals in 80 appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions.

"Matt is playing some brilliant football, developing in all areas of his game," said Brendan Rodgers.

The manager added: "He has so much to his game but always wants to learn, develop and grow further and from that perspective, together with the inherent talent he has, he really is a joy to coach and work with."

O'Riley joins Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Anthony Ralston in signing new deals since Rodgers returned to the club in June.

"I think everybody knows how much I enjoy playing here, especially at Celtic Park because I don't think you get that anywhere else," he told CelticTV.

"I've said before that I'm just really grateful to be a part of a club like this and hopefully we can achieve more good things together."