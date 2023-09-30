Midfielder Ethan Evison, who previously played for Southend Manor FC, re-enacts his goalkeeping heroics for White Ensign

Stand-in goalkeeper Ethan Evison insists he is retired from the role despite saving four penalties in an FA Vase shootout win by his team.

He stepped in when White Ensign's first-choice keeper Harry Fairs was sent off against Cornard United.

The game ended 2-2 but thanks to the 23-year-old's heroics, his side won through 4-3 on penalties.

"The gaffer said it was £100 per penalty save, which was a little bit of an incentive," he told BBC Essex.

"He didn't make the £400, but put £200 in the fines pot and the boys were chuffed with that."

Victory in the second-round qualifying tie put White Ensign, who are based in Great Wakering and play in the Essex Senior League, into the first round proper in which they will be at home to Wormley Rovers.

The Ensigns were behind in the game against Cornard when Fairs was shown a straight red card, with no goalkeeper among their substitutes.

Evison was on the bench and preparing to go on in his normal midfield role when the incident occurred.

"It was quite strange. Before the game we all had a conversation about not having a second-choice goalkeeper, so I think we almost spoke it into existence in a weird way," he said.

"The game was relatively even, [I was] about to come on, number eight shirt, [shin] padded up, ready to go, and the next thing I know [the] keeper gets sent off.

"Me and the manager [Aaron Bloxham] just turned to each other, I said, 'Am I going in goal?' - he said, 'Yeah, you are.'

"We were 2-1 down at the time and I thought if we lose 3-1, 4-1, we were losing anyway. But that ended up not quite happening."

Evison and some of his team-mates were expecting to play an extra 30 minutes when the game eventually finished 2-2, unaware that it would go straight to penalties.

"We were on top for the last 15, 20 minutes and I'm thinking extra time, this is fine, I don't think they actually had a shot while I was in goal so it was quite nice at that point. Then the ref calls us in, said, 'Sort your penalty orders out,' and then it kind of sunk in a bit.

"I went to speak to Harry on the sidelines and said, 'What do I do here?' He said, 'Leave it as late as you possibly can because as soon as you go one way, they'll go the other.'"

Evison took and scored one of his side's spot-kicks but it was his four saves that helped White Ensign through.

"I can't say all four were absolute worldie saves, two of them were half decent and two of them were shocking penalties, but a save is a save and you've got to guess the right way, otherwise they go in."

Fairs was back between the posts for the midweek Essex Senior Cup tie against Harwich & Parkeston, which the Ensigns won 3-1, but cannot play in Saturday's league game at Sporting Bengal United.

So was Evison tempted to volunteer his services again? Definitely not.

"I did wonder what was going to happen with the ban coming, but luckily we've found another goalkeeper to step in so I can stay in midfield - I think I'll retire from the sticks."