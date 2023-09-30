Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kirk Millar scored twice on his 400th appearance for Linfield

Linfield stretched their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to five points by hammering Newry City 6-1 at Windsor Park.

Second-placed Cliftonville were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Loughgall while Glentoran suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Carrick Rangers.

Crusaders went third with a superb 4-0 win at Coleraine, with Ballymena United beating Dungannon Swifts 1-0.

Champions Larne travel to Glenavon in the Premiership's evening kick-off.

At Windsor, Kirk Millar scored twice on his 400th appearance for Linfield, with Daniel Finlayson also scoring twice for the Blues.

David Healy's men opened the scoring on 31 minutes through a Finlayson header, with the defender rising highest at the back post to power home an in-swinging Kyle McClean corner from the left-hand side.

The hosts added a second five minutes later with McClean finding the bottom corner with a tidy first-time strike following Matthew Fitzpatrick's cut-back.

Less than a minute later the Blues had a third with Finlayson again on target as he found the top corner with a curling effort after some lovely footwork.

The fourth came from Millar, direct from a curling free-kick, and he added his second in the second half with another curling effort after Newry had pulled one back through Adam Salley.

Darragh McBrien put the icing on the cake in injury time for the Blues, scoring his first goal in Linfield colours and the sixth of the afternoon for the hosts.

Loughgall secure away draw at Cliftonville

At Solitude, Jonny Addis gave hosts Cliftonville a dream start, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration from the Villagers' defence and rising highest to head home Ronan Doherty's quick free-kick inside the opening two minutes.

Dean Smith's side responded well to going a goal down and pulled level through Crusaders loanee Jay Boyd after Jamie Rea raced down the left before sending an inviting cross to the back post for Boyd to grab his second league goal of the season.

Jim Magilton's Reds side had chances to regain the lead, with Joe Gormley hitting the side netting from a narrow angle while Ben Wilson somehow fired over from close range under pressure from Ben Murdock following Rory Hale's through ball.

It was all one-way traffic in the second half, with Cliftonville playing almost exclusively in the visitors' half but, facing an inspired Loughgall defence, could not find a second goal.

Rory Hale came closest to grabbing a winner on the hour-mark when the former Crusaders man rattled the crossbar from 25 yards.

More misery for Coleraine as Crusaders hit four

After losing 5-0 away to Cliftonville on Tuesday night, Coleraine conceded a further four goals at home to Crusaders, whose impressive 4-0 win moved them up to third place in the table.

Midfielder Philip Lowry broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a crisp, low strike from distance after great work on the left from man-of-the-match Adam Lecky.

And that was how it stayed until the 81st minute when the impressive Ben Kennedy strode through the home defence to side-foot past Marty Gallagher from 10 yards to double the lead.

Six minutes later an unmarked Daniel Larmour headed home an Adam Lecky cross from the right to underline Crusaders' dominance.

And there was still time for a fourth with Jarlath O'Rourke deceiving the home defence with a well-hit right-foot strike that nestled in the far corner of the net.

