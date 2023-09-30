Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane has now scored eight goals in his first six Bundesliga appearances, the second-most in the league's history

Harry Kane's eighth Bundesliga goal inspired Bayern Munich to come from behind and earn a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.

Kane has now scored nine goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being defeated 3-0 by Leipzig in the German Super Cup in August, Bayern almost had an early lead this time round, but Jamal Musiala fired tamely at Janis Blaswich.

Moments after Emil Forsberg had fired wide, Leipzig striker Lois Openda opened the scoring, rounding Sven Ulreich and slotting the ball into the net.

The Belgian forward was at the heart of the hosts' positive first-half play and, after his effort from a corner was thwarted, Castello Lukeba tucked home the rebound to double the hosts' lead.

After a toothless first half, Bayern were presented with the opportunity to halve the deficit soon after the restart, when a VAR review concluded Leon Goretzka's free-kick had struck Benjamin Heinrichs' arm.

Kane fired the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner, and it appeared to light a fire inside the reigning champions, too.

Bayern's increased pressure told when, after dangerous efforts from Raphael Guerreiro and Mathys Tel, Leroy Sane broke through on the counter-attack and finished devastatingly.

Both sides searched for a late winner in a raucous atmosphere but solid goalkeeping from both Blaswich and Ulreich ensured the points were shared.

The draw sees Bayern leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third in the Bundesliga table, while Leipzig remain in fifth after six games.