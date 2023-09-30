Close menu
French Ligue 1
ClermontClermont0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Clermont 0-0 Paris St-Germain: French champions make worst start under Qatari owners

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe was in PSG's starting XI despite being an injury doubt in midweek

Paris St-Germain have made their worst start to a season under owners Qatar Sports Investment after being held to a goalless draw by Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont.

The result means Luis Enrique's side have 12 points after seven league games, their lowest tally at this stage of a season since the 2010-11 campaign.

Although the French champions were boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe after he limped off in last weekend's 4-0 win over Marseille, he had a frustrating afternoon and was booked for diving late in the game.

Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who played for PSG as a youngster, did well to deny a number of efforts from Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele before the break.

His best save came in the second half when he clawed away a Goncalo Ramos effort despite going to ground early, and he rounded off his performance with a crucial stop to deny Danilo Pereira's header.

PSG head into Wednesday's Champions League game against Newcastle second in Ligue 1, one point behind surprise leaders Brest, who have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Clermont

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99Diaw
  • 36Seidu
  • 17Pelmard
  • 5Caufriez
  • 15KonateBooked at 90mins
  • 12GonalonsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forRashaniat 69'minutes
  • 7MagninSubstituted forKeïtaat 90+2'minutes
  • 25Gastien
  • 11AllevinahSubstituted forZeffaneat 84'minutes
  • 10ChamSubstituted forBoutobbaat 84'minutes
  • 23Nicholson

Substitutes

  • 1Ndiaye
  • 2Zeffane
  • 6Keïta
  • 8Boutobba
  • 9Andric
  • 18Rashani
  • 20Maurer
  • 21Ogier
  • 95Kyei

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15Danilo
  • 37Skriniar
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 64'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 8RuizBooked at 90mins
  • 29BarcolaSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 64'minutes
  • 10Dembélé
  • 23Kolo Muani
  • 7MbappéBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 4Ugarte
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 21Hernández
  • 26Mukiele
  • 27Ndour
  • 28Soler
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 80Tenas
  • 97Kurzawa
Referee:
Marc Bollengier

Match Stats

Home TeamClermontAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home12
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Randal Kolo Muani.

  4. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Elbasan Rashani (Clermont).

  6. Booking

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Alidu Seidu (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Habib Keïta replaces Yohann Magnin.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Konate.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  13. Booking

    Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shamar Nicholson (Clermont) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johan Gastien with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Clermont. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brest641186213
2PSG7331146812
3Nice633084412
4Marseille733199012
5Monaco73221610611
6Reims6312118310
7Strasbourg731379-210
8Le Havre623110739
9Rennes615010648
10Nantes6222111108
11Lille622289-18
12Metz6222710-38
13Lens7214712-57
14Montpellier61329906
15Lorient61321012-26
16Toulouse613268-26
17Clermont7025512-72
18Lyon6024311-82
Top Stories

Top Stories