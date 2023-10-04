Close menu

Scotland: Kieran Tierney & Elliot Anderson omitted from squad for Spain match

Kieran Tierney playing for Real Sociedad against Athletic Bilbao
Kieran Tierney had to be replaced during the first half of Real Sociedad's win over Athletic Bilbao

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney for this month's Euro 2024 qualifier in Spain and the friendly with France.

The on-loan Arsenal left-back, 26, was replaced during the first half of Real Sociedad's 3-0 La Liga derby win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Scott McKenna or the returning Liam Cooper may deputise on the left of defence after being named in the squad.

England-born Elliot Anderson is not included after briefly training with the squad for last month's games.

Luton forward Jacob Brown replaces Hearts' Lawrence Shankland while Celtic left-back Greg Taylor also returns.

A draw or win for Steve Clarke's side in Spain would ensure qualification to next summer's finals in Germany.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)..

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Luton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall).

  • Comment posted by Hen Broon, today at 13:13

    Clarke stating he has not spoken to Anderson since pulling out of last squad! Given the SFA cited an injury at the time, all a bit unnecessary now. Clarke is known for being loyal, perhaps going with those who have got us here in the first place with Doak getting an extra 6 months before finals....if we qualify!

  • Comment posted by just the way it is, today at 12:58

    Ryan Christie a forward?
    Understandably its going to be 4-5-1.
    Never heard of Elliot Anderson so no loss

    • Reply posted by Blaydon Racer, today at 12:59

      Blaydon Racer replied:
      You will and he is a big loss.

  • Comment posted by Gordon75, today at 12:56

    Lewis Ferguson must be in contention for being a starter. Doing well in Serie A.

  • Comment posted by AussieBob, today at 12:53

    If Anderson won’t play for Scotland because he wants to play for England that’s fair enough but he should be told that he won’t be considered for Scotland again.

  • Comment posted by Kat Slater, today at 12:51

    Player availability doesn’t make any difference at this late stage of qualifying. Scotland already out of the running due to their poor qualifying campaign.
    Best route to Euro Finals is surely via the Nations League.

    • Reply posted by wok, today at 12:58

      wok replied:
      WTF??? we are 1 point away from qualifying

  • Comment posted by scott1872, today at 12:47

    Who is Jacob Brown ????

    • Reply posted by PD, today at 12:50

      PD replied:
      Ask actual Scotsman shankland, he’s taken his place

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 12:46

    What no Ben Doak in the squad? Come on Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Blaydon Racer, today at 12:41

    Can’t blame Anderson for holding out for England at the end of the day he is a Geordie boy.

    He is some talent as still young.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Hornby, today at 12:54

      Jonathan Hornby replied:
      He clearly has a lot of respect for Scotland, happy childhood holiday memories, etc, but at the end of the day he's English so he should play for England. International eligibility is becoming a joke.

  • Comment posted by DistressedScot, today at 12:40

    We played well against Spain at Hampden but it'll be a different beast we face this month. Better chance getting the last points we need against Georgia or Norway.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 12:52

      mrmjvc replied:
      You need to beat Georgia you don't want to be sweating on getting a result against Norway even if you are at home.

  • Comment posted by Paulsbighand, today at 12:40

    Where is Ryan Gauld?!

    • Reply posted by rae, today at 12:53

      rae replied:
      Presumably somewhere in the Vancouver area

  • Comment posted by Harrywrag, today at 12:38

    If Anderson does not want to play for us, then so be it. We have a decent squad and we will find and develop others. No milk spilled so no tears.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 12:47

      mrmjvc replied:
      If only others shared your attitude.

