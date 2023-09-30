Close menu
Dutch Eredivisie
RKC WaalwijkRKC Waalwijk20:00AjaxAjax
Match abandoned - Other

Etienne Vaessen: RKC Waalwijk v Ajax abandoned after keeper knocked unconscious

Last updated on .From the section European Football

RKC Waalwijk and Ajax players await news of goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen after he was injured
Players await news after goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen is injured

A Dutch-top flight match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was abandoned after the home goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was knocked unconscious.

The game was stopped in the 84th minute after the Dutchman, 28, collided with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

Players frantically called for help and were in tears as a motionless Vaessen was treated on the pitch, with a screen put up.

His club said he regained consciousness while he was taken off on a stretcher.

RKC said:external-link "After extensive medical examination, he is conscious and has been transported to hospital for further examination.

"We are extremely shocked by the incident. We wish Etienne a lot of strength and strength and hope to have him with us again soon."

RKC director Frank van Mosselveld told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "Etienne was knocked out for a while.

"Our medical staff started reanimation straightaway but it looks like it wasn't a problem with his heart. He was conscious again when he left the field but he did not know where he was."

Ajax were leading Saturday's Eredivisie game 3-2 before it was eventually abandoned.

"This is about more than football," Ajax wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Praying you're okay, Etienne."

Line-ups

RKC Waalwijk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vaessen
  • 2LelieveldSubstituted forGaariat 82'minutes
  • 4Adewoye
  • 3Van den Buijs
  • 28MeijersBooked at 42mins
  • 24RoemeratoeSubstituted forWeidmannat 83'minutes
  • 6Oukili
  • 11BakkaliSubstituted forMargaretat 59'minutes
  • 27NiemeijerSubstituted forMinat 45'minutes
  • 7CleoniseSubstituted forStevanovicat 70'minutes
  • 29Kramer

Substitutes

  • 8Vroegh
  • 9Min
  • 10Stevanovic
  • 13Spenkelink
  • 14Lokesa
  • 19Margaret
  • 21Houwen
  • 22Meir
  • 23Gaari
  • 25Bruma
  • 30Weidmann
  • 35Felida

Ajax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Gorter
  • 2Rensch
  • 37Sutalo
  • 30Ávila
  • 4Hato
  • 23Berghuis
  • 24Vos
  • 8Taylor
  • 11Forbs Borges
  • 9Brobbey
  • 7BergwijnSubstituted forvan Axel Dongenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gaaei
  • 10Akpom
  • 18Medic
  • 19Mikautadze
  • 21van den Boomen
  • 22Pasveer
  • 25Sosa
  • 27van Axel Dongen
  • 33Tahirovic
  • 38Hlynsson
  • 39Godts
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Pol van Boekel
Attendance:
7,159

Match Stats

Home TeamRKC WaalwijkAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven77002322121
2FC Twente76011441018
3Feyenoord75202662017
4AZ Alkmaar65101631316
5Sparta Rotterdam632197211
6Go Ahead Eagles73131315-210
7Excelsior6231121029
8Fortuna Sittard62317709
9Ajax62221012-28
10Heracles Almelo62221012-28
11N.E.C.6213111107
12PEC Zwolle6213610-47
13sc Heerenveen7205917-86
14RKC Waalwijk7205716-96
15Almere City FC7115618-124
16Vitesse6105310-73
17FC Utrecht7106416-123
18FC Volendam6015616-101
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

Top Stories