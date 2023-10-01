Last updated on .From the section European Football

Screens were put up around Etienne Vaessen while he was cared for by medical staff on the pitch

RKC Waalwijk say their goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen "had a good night and has continued his recovery" after he was knocked unconscious during a match against Ajax on Saturday.

The game was abandoned in the 84th minute after the Dutchman, 28, collided with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

He lay motionless as he was treated on the pitch but regained consciousness while being taken off on a stretcher.

"We hope to see him again at the club soon," added RKC Waalwijk.

"For Etienne, it is important for now to be able to recover in peace in the coming hours and days," the Eredivise club wrote on X external-link , formerly known as Twitter.

"We would therefore like to ask you to give him and his family the time and rest for this.

"On behalf of everyone within RKC Waalwijk, we wish Etienne, and all the people around him, a lot of strength."

Players frantically called for help and were in tears as medical staff worked on Vaessen on the pitch, with screens put up around him.

The Dutch top-flight match was abandoned with just six minutes of normal time remaining and visitors Ajax leading 3-2.

The stadium announcer explained that several players were "too affected to continue playing".

Ajax later wrote on X: "This is about more than football. Praying you're okay, Etienne."

RKC confirmed after the match that Vaessen was taken to hospital for further medical examination.