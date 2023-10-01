Beale 'has himself to blame' for Rangers failure

Ibrox was a tumult of frustration and anger on Saturday following Rangers 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen.

While the small pocket of visiting fans celebrated wildly, those in the home stands let rip. There were boos at half-time and the levels of indignation only increased.

Then, on Sunday, news broke of Michael Beale's exit from Ibrox and the search for another Rangers manager commenced.

Here's what the Rangers fans think of it all...

'No fight in our team'

Margaret: We have no fight in our team. Too many passes in the middle of the park. So disappointing as a fan watching my team with no passion. That's not the Rangers we support - fight for the jersey!

Ryan: Lack of ideas, lack of cohesion and a lack of passion. No longer can the excuse of new players needing time to bed in be used. The additions and the money spent on them is, at best, poor. Mix that with a manager who is lacking in a plan A never mind a plan B results in what we are seeing week-in, week-out, below-par performances.

Donald: Michael Beale was never the right choice for the rangers job and the board should have spent more time in the recruitment process looking for a replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The hard work now looking for a replacement, my opinion would be Rino Gattuso who would jump at the job and would not take any of the rubbish that is being delivered at the moment.

Gary: Interesting comparison with Aberdeen in that both did reasonably well under their new management teams at end of last season. Both recruited heavily over the summer and both started poorly this campaign. Patience perhaps beginning to yield new shoots at the Dons, but no such forbearance at Rangers. Next appointment is critical for them.

'Silverware could turn the tide'

Dave: Beale is getting a rough ride. No director of football and a lot of the squad left. Injuries to Roofe, Lawrence, Danilo, Cantwell and Raskin - four or five starters there - hasn't helped. Seems a bit too hesitant to trust youth though - Lovelace should be given a turn to show what he can do. Butland is a quality keeper but we miss the voice of McGregor.

Robbie: Fans pressurised Rangers into ditching Ross Wilson. He was not replaced and the subsequent recruitment has been poor. A new manager will still have to work with the same sub-standard players.

Scott: I know it sounds daft but we can't keep sacking managers. Beale is obviously a very good coach at the early stages of his management career. It's the scouting department and guys above Beale we should be questioning.

'No style of play, terrible to watch'

John: No style of play, constant back passing, terrible to watch. Replaced the strikers we had with guys who couldn't score in an amateur league.

Robert: Michael Beale had to go. Summer recruitment was shocking. There seemed to be no obvious game plan. The brand of football was extremely difficult to watch. No cutting edge, no pace. The majority of the time their was no end product. The board really needs to get the next appointment right. No more project managers.

Anon: Rangers need an established manager someone with big game experience. Maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester Utd manager, or Tim Sherwood, the former Spurs and Blackburn player.

Anon: No style, no Passion, poor signings. Things could only get worse, the manager had no ideas how to improve. Another season lost.

Robert: Rangers have been playing well below the standard they are capable of. Michael Beale just could not turn it around. They will need much better recruitment processes if they are to get anywhere close to Celtic this season. It was definitely time for a change.

'Managers live or die by their signings'

Wild Bill: You let Colak, a proven scorer, and Sakala, who although a raw talent, had goals leave. None of the new intake compare. I wonder who was in charge of recruitment. Had they seen any of these players or looked at their stats? How on earth did they think they were suitable? Lack of pace sticks out like a sore thumb. Money wasted, season over.

Phil: The quality of players Beale recruited were not very good. mostly bench warmers from other leagues.

Anon: I feel sorry for a new manager that has to work with this poor squad. Long contracts for many of the new dud players that Beale has brought in. Worst squad that has donned the shirt. Where is all the Scottish talent?

Ryan: Where do I begin? Lack of imagination up front and Dessers isn't worth the money - too lazy and blunt. Lammers looks so clumsy and clunky on the ball. Goldson pedestrian defending as always - too many passes backwards and sideways. The league is done and it's not even Christmas.

Anon: I thought Michael Beale was the wrong choice at the time, I would like Derek McInnes as manager, he gets the best out of players, he knows the Scottish game.