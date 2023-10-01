Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Frank McDougall was a guest at Pittodrie in February of this year

Former Aberdeen and St Mirren striker Frank McDougall has died aged 65.

While at Pittodrie, McDougall scored 44 goals in 69 appearances, winning the Premier Division title in 1984-85.

The following season he was a Scottish Cup and League Cup winner before a back injury forced him to retire at 29.

In October last year, McDougall, who spent five years with St Mirren, revealed he had lung cancer. He was inducted into the Aberdeen hall of fame shortly afterwards.

Among his Aberdeen highlights was scoring all four goals in a 4-1 win over Celtic in November 1985, with manager Sir Alex Ferguson later saying it was "one of the greatest individual displays I have ever seen."

McDougall joined St Mirren from Clydebank in 1979 in a £150,000 move that broke the transfer record between Scottish clubs at the time.

He scored 64 goals in 169 appearances for the Paisley side before Ferguson signed him for Aberdeen.