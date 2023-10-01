Beale 'only has himself to blame' for Rangers problems

Rangers parting company with manager Michael Beale would be premature, but there is "not too much room for error", says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen left Rangers seven points adrift of Celtic, who won at Ibrox last month, and three points behind unbeaten St Mirren who will host Beale's side next weekend.

Despite the league season being just seven games old, Miller says Rangers must win in Paisley. "It's a long way back, even at this stage," he told Sportsound.

"But I don't think it's time up at this moment. There's lot of work to be done - a lot of fans that need to be turned.

"There are questions to be answered and it is the job of the board to analyse without emotion, to make calm, sensible decisions that are right for the future of the club.

"There will be discussions as we speak. That won't stop if they decide now is not the time for pulling triggers and maybe making kneejerk reactions."

'Beale under enormous pressure'

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann agrees with Miller that injuries have not been kind to Beale, but both are critical of recent transfer business.

"These guys have had opportunities," said McCann on Sportscene. "They're letting the manager down. That jersey weighs heavy and [never] more so than now when times are hard.

"Let's not be kidded - Beale is under enormous pressure and every player in the dressing room will be aware they have done their bit to heap that pressure on themselves and the manager."

'We'll see what happens' - Beale on Rangers future

Miller thinks recruitment has been an issue for a while.

"The fans need to see improvements, particularly with some of the new signings, because there are real questions over whether these guys are going to be able to cut it," he continued.

"It's not just been this summer though. I think the previous two summers have been a bit uninspiring as well."

'Celtic will drop more points than usual'

Rangers have been beaten three times in the first seven rounds of the Premiership season. having lost only four times in the whole of last season, with Celtic wrapping up the title before the split.

But Miller is not ready to throw the towel in yet, with holders Celtic out of the Viaplay Cup and Rangers meeting Hearts in the semi-finals in early November.

"As Rangers manager, you need to be winning, putting silverware in the cabinet, and that's something that could happen in the next couple of months if they get players back and improve.

"The coming weeks are really important. I don't think there's too much room for error.

"I believe Celtic will drop more points than they usually do because they're not firing on all cylinders and they have their own injury problems. The difference at the moment is Celtic are getting the job done."

Rangers travel to Cypriot side Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday before taking on St Mirren.

"With all the injuries, they would have been hoping to get through these few weeks unscathed, but now that's not the case," said Miller. "They're going to have to bounce back.

"Any away game in Europe is tough but there is no doubt that next Sunday Rangers have to take three points in Paisley. If they don't, I don't think anybody would have any arguments if there were decisions made.

"Going into an international break, which always falls at a convenient time for clubs in these types of situations, it maybe makes them think that extra bit harder."