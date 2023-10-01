Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Rangers and city rivals Celtic and Glasgow City are through to the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup after comfortable wins on Sunday.

Last season's beaten finalists Hibernian as well as Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Boroughmuir Thistle and Montrose are also through to the last eight.

Rangers defeated Hearts 4-1, Celtic were 6-0 victors against Hamilton Academical and City were Sunday's biggest winners, defeating St Johnstone 11-1.

Hibs overcame Aberdeen 6-2 while Dundee United beat hosts Kilmarnock 3-0 and Partick won 2-0 at home to Spartans.

Montrose won 3-0 at home to Motherwell and Boroughmuir beat visitors Queen's Park 4-3.

The quarter-final draw takes place on Thursday.

Olufolasade Adamolekun cancelled out Rio Hardy's opener for Rangers but Jodi McLeary's tap in and second-half efforts from Mia McAulay and Kirsty Howat rounded off victory for the visitors.

Shen Menglu, Caitlin Hayes, Paula Partido, Celya Barclais, Imane Addi and Colette Cavanagh netted for Celtic.

An own goal put City in front before Cori Sullivan netted either side of a Lisa Forrest goal. Brenna Lovera made it five before the break.

Morgan Steedman pulled one back for Saints but Sullivan's third, Lauren Davidson's goal, one from Anna Oscarsson, Forrest's second, Sullivan's fourth and an added-time effort by Kinga Kozak created a 10-goal margin of victory.

Jorian Nicole and Poppy Lawson each scored twice for Hibs, with Abbie Ferguson and Siobhan Hunter also on target. Darcie Miller's double had at one stage put Aberdeen 2-1 up.

Robyn Smith put Dundee United in front and scored again after Rachel Todd won and converted a penalty, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Cara Henderson put Partick in front late in the first half and Linzi Taylor added a second after the break.

All three of Montrose's goals came in the second half with Aimee Ridgeway, Neve Guthrie and Louise Brown on target.

Maria Novoa-Torrente gave Boroughmuir a first-half lead against Queen's Park but Abby Callaghan levelled.

After Boroughmuir got ahead again, Beth MacLeod put the hosts 3-1 up only for Caitlin McKee and Callaghan to bring the visitors level again.

And Mhairi Smith netted the Boroughmuir winner in the 88th minute.